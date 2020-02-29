Short Interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rises By 9.9%

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $230,948.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,955. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

