Short Interest in iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Expands By 7.2%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 753,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the January 30th total of 702,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

ICAD traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 683,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,457. The firm has a market cap of $211.37 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.09. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

