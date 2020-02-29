Short Interest in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Expands By 6.2%

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 22,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 62,119 shares during the last quarter.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

