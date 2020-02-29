Short Interest in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Drops By 16.7%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,910. The company has a market cap of $674.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.41. IMPINJ has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $109,158. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after buying an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMPINJ during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of IMPINJ by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 63,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

