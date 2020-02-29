Short Interest in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Drops By 11.3%

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,230,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 23,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Infinera by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Infinera by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 4,371,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

