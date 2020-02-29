Short Interest in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expands By 6.1%

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 590.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50,257 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 1,432,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,054. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

