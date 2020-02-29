Short Interest in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Drops By 10.5%

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 11,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,880,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,340,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,009. International Paper has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.56.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

