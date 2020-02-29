Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Decreases By 10.1%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 658,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 1,231,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

