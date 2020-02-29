Short Interest in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Decreases By 11.1%

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

