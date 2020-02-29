Short Interest in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Decreases By 10.2%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.80. 891,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,343. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,864,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,326 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter worth about $16,140,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,976,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

