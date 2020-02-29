Short Interest in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) Rises By 7.9%

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of KLDO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,986. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

