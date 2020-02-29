Short Interest in Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Expands By 6.3%

Kelso Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 214,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

KIQ stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.66.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

