Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Grows By 7.9%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 921,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 854,200 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

KZR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 250,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,237. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.14.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00. Also, CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $115,383.00. Insiders acquired a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 813,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 16,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

