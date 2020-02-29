Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Rises By 5.7%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,561,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 164,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,724 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 456,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,596. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

