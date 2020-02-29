Short Interest in KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Expands By 7.1%

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 669,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,056,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in KT by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,272,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,709 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in KT by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,668,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 421,568 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in KT by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 4,193,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after acquiring an additional 926,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KT by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,566 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,354,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,811. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. KT has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

