Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Decreases By 11.7%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 30th total of 22,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 37,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $210.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. LCNB had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

