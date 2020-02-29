Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) Expands By 8.0%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 126,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE LEN.B opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

