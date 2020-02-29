Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 9.0%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 935,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.