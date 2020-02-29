Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Declines By 9.0%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
LIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
Shares of LIVN stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 935,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $99.13.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
