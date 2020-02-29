Short Interest in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Grows By 7.0%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 11,930,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSE LYV traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,008,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,852. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Cowen started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

