Short Interest in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expands By 7.4%

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 588,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. LTC Properties has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $53.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

