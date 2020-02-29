Short Interest in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Drops By 11.2%

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 30th total of 6,080,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of MD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.