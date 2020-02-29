Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Declines By 8.5%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 30th total of 812,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,868 shares in the company, valued at $23,195,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $16.20 on Friday. MeiraGTx has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $576.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

