Short Interest in Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Drops By 11.6%

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 499,200 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 564,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 316,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,617. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

