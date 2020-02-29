Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expands By 5.7%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.34. 129,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $63.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

