Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Drops By 9.6%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 18,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

MS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. 36,758,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,294,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

