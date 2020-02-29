Short Interest in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Increases By 6.0%

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other MRC Global news, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,656,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MRC Global by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in MRC Global by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.70. 2,347,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

