Short Interest in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Expands By 7.9%

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 22,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Mylan stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,991,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,349. Mylan has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 573.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,983,000 after acquiring an additional 710,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Mylan by 4.3% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

