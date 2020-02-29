Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Drops By 10.2%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 277,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of New Home by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of New Home by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New Home by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Home alerts:

Shares of New Home stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 159,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,665. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.69. New Home has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.14 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for New Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.