Short Interest in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Drops By 17.4%

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE:NR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.51. 936,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,927. Newpark Resources has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

