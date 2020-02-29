Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Declines By 8.7%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 303,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NCBS traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,124. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCBS. ValuEngine raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

