Short Interest in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Declines By 20.6%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the January 30th total of 410,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.57 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $4.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

