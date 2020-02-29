Short Interest in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Declines By 8.9%

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 877,300 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 963,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $69,080,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 450.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.72. 1,686,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $349.71 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

