Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Drops By 16.0%

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the January 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,561,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,758. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $181.06 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

