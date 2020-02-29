Short Interest in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Grows By 9.2%

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 30th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,616,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,377,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,731,000 after purchasing an additional 376,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,586,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,969,000 after purchasing an additional 371,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $33.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.