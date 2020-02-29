Short Interest in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Declines By 10.6%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

In other Penn Virginia news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Penn Virginia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth about $675,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. 611,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,040. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

