Short Interest in Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Increases By 9.3%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phunware by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 209,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phunware by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 125,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phunware by 649.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $72.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

