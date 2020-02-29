Short Interest in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Decreases By 17.3%

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 30th total of 921,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Plexus by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 708,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,267,000 after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Plexus from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

PLXS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.96. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

