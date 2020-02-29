Short Interest in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Decreases By 9.0%

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 30th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 124,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.74. 765,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Potlatchdeltic has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

