Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Drops By 9.8%

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Dennis Pollack bought 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $44,878.80. Also, COO Anthony V. Migliorino bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $53,640.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Prudential Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $146.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

