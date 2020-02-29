Short Interest in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Grows By 5.9%

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.72 and a beta of 1.09. PTC has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.74 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,703,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in PTC by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,493,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,721,000 after buying an additional 769,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after buying an additional 751,495 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,583,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,494,000 after buying an additional 661,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

