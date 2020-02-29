Short Interest in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Drops By 10.1%

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 30th total of 19,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QEP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. 10,136,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,374. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $503.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after buying an additional 6,792,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,991,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in QEP Resources by 1,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,516,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.