Short Interest in Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Declines By 9.6%

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the January 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of QBAK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. Qualstar has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Qualstar Company Profile

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

