Short Interest in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Declines By 8.9%

Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

RLGT stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLGT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

