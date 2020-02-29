Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Rises By 9.3%

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,778,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,553,000 after acquiring an additional 70,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 905,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRR opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -294.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

