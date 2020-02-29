Short Interest in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Declines By 11.5%

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 30th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RVI stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The stock had a trading volume of 149,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,315. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Retail Value has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Retail Value news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $159,612.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $1,909,629. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

