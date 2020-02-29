Short Interest in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Declines By 8.6%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 730,200 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 30th total of 798,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

RST stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. Rosetta Stone has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

RST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.