Short Interest in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Drops By 9.8%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 30th total of 645,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Sasol stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.35. 389,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,270. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Sasol has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $34.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 120,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sasol by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

