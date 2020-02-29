Short Interest in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Drops By 10.2%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the January 30th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 747,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.