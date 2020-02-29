Short Interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Decreases By 10.9%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WORX stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

