Short Interest in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Drops By 11.3%

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 641,800 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 723,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. 167,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,252. The stock has a market cap of $483.10 million, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23. SI-Bone has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,601.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,267 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in SI-Bone by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

